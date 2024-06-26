Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  Quant mutual fund net outflow at 1,398 crore after SEBI front running probe: Report

Quant mutual fund net outflow at ₹1,398 crore after SEBI front running probe: Report

Livemint

  • Quant mutual fund's net equity outflow stands at 1,398 crore after SEBI's investigation

Quant mutual funds' net equity outflow at 1,398 crore after SEBI front running probe

Quant mutual fund's net equity outflow stands at 1,398 crore after SEBI's investigation. Quant has total assets under management (AUM) estimated at about 90,000 crore across 21 mutual fund schemes. It runs the third largest small-cap fund in the country with assets under management of 20,000 crore.

