Quant mutual fund net outflow at ₹1,398 crore after SEBI front running probe: Report
Quant mutual fund's net equity outflow stands at ₹1,398 crore after SEBI's investigation. Quant has total assets under management (AUM) estimated at about ₹90,000 crore across 21 mutual fund schemes. It runs the third largest small-cap fund in the country with assets under management of ₹20,000 crore.
