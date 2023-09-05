Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant Teck Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on technology-centric companies. The scheme is open for subscription until September 5th

Quant Mutual Fund recently launched Quant Teck Fund, an open-ended equity scheme . The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme which opened for subscription on 22 September, 2023, will close today, September 5.

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity-related instruments of technology-centric However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends.

According to the scheme information document, the performance of the scheme will be managed by Sandeep Tandon, and Ankit Pande. The minimum application amount is ₹5,000 plus in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Quant Teck Fund: Investment Strategy of the Scheme The primary investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by creating a portfolio that shall predominantly invest in equity and equity-related securities of technology-centric companies.

The scheme may also invest a part of its corpus in overseas markets in unlisted companies, Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), AD Rs, overseas equity, bonds, and mutual funds, and such other instruments as may be allowed under the Regulations from time to time

Quant Teck Fund: Key details Fund Type Open-Ended

Fund Class Equity Scheme - Sectoral/ Thematic

Opens on 22-Aug-23

Closes on 05-Sep-23

Investment Objective To seek to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity-related instruments of technology-centric companies.

However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends.

Minimum Investment 5000

Fund Manager Mr. Sandeep Tandon & Mr. Ankit Pande

