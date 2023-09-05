Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  Quant Teck Mutual Fund new fund offer (NFO) closes today. Should you invest?

Quant Teck Mutual Fund new fund offer (NFO) closes today. Should you invest?

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 01:22 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Quant Mutual Fund launches Quant Teck Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on technology-centric companies. The scheme is open for subscription until September 5th

Quant Teck Fund NFO: According to the scheme information document, the performance of the scheme will be managed by Sandeep Tandon, Ankit Pande.

Quant Mutual Fund recently launched Quant Teck Fund, an open-ended equity scheme . The new fund offer (NFO) of the scheme which opened for subscription on 22 September, 2023, will close today, September 5.

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity-related instruments of technology-centric However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends.

According to the scheme information document, the performance of the scheme will be managed by Sandeep Tandon, and Ankit Pande. The minimum application amount is 5,000 plus in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Quant Teck Fund: Investment Strategy of the Scheme

The primary investment objective of the Scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by creating a portfolio that shall predominantly invest in equity and equity-related securities of technology-centric companies.

The scheme may also invest a part of its corpus in overseas markets in unlisted companies, Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), AD Rs, overseas equity, bonds, and mutual funds, and such other instruments as may be allowed under the Regulations from time to time

Quant Teck Fund: Key details

Fund Type Open-Ended

Fund Class Equity Scheme - Sectoral/ Thematic

Opens on 22-Aug-23

Closes on 05-Sep-23

Investment Objective To seek to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity-related instruments of technology-centric companies.

However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends.

Minimum Investment 5000

Fund Manager Mr. Sandeep Tandon & Mr. Ankit Pande

Quant Group was born more than a decade ago, as a financial services platform in the midst of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, with two simple yet powerful guiding mantras – ‘Being Relevant’ and ‘Predictive Analytics.’

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 01:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.