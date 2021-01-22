Quantum Advisors announces Piyush Thakkar as CEO and Arvind Chari as CIO

Quantum Advisors has announced that Piyush Thakkar has been elevated to the position of CEO of Quantum Advisors. Piyush was serving as COO of Quantum Advisors. Quantum Advisors has also appointed Arvind Chari as Chief Investment Officer. Arvind was serving as Head - Fixed Income. Both the appointments have come in effect from Jan 1, 2021.

"As part of the continued, deliberate focus on succession planning at Quantum Advisors, the roles of MD, CEO, and CIO are now being split and will be held by three different individuals: I V Subramaniam (Subbu), Piyush & Arvind. I V Subramaniam will remain as the Managing Director on the Board. With this change, he will be shedding responsibilities related to organization matters at the corporate level but will retain full charge of portfolio management - continuing to lead the portfolio team and focus solely on the value equity product.

I V Subramaniam, Managing Director, Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltd. said, “Piyush and Arvind have been with the Quantum family since very long. Both of them have played a pivotal role in the growth of the organization. This appointment and elevation to this position formally recognizes the time and effort they have put over the years and the appointments will further strengthen our leadership team."

Piyush Thakkar, had joined Quantum Advisors in June 2010 and has been Chief Operating Officer since October 2011. As CEO, Piyush will be responsible for all business & operational functions but not oversee research /fund management. The crucial functional heads of Risk / Compliance will (as has been the practice at Quantum) report directly to the Board - though Piyush is responsible for ensuring that Quantum Advisors follow every applicable law.

Piyush is a Chartered Accountant qualified from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Pt. RSS University, Raipur.

Arvind Chari who joined Quantum in August 2004 has been Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives at Quantum Advisors since November 2013. As CIO, Arvind will engage with existing and potential institutional clients of Quantum Advisors to give a macro, over-arching view on our outlook for the Indian economy and what it means for the various asset classes and suggest asset allocations for long-term institutional investors

Arvind holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and a master’s degree in Management Studies from Mumbai University.

