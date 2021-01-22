Quantum Advisors announces Piyush Thakkar as CEO and Arvind Chari as CIO

"As part of the continued, deliberate focus on succession planning at Quantum Advisors, the roles of MD, CEO, and CIO are now being split and will be held by three different individuals: I V Subramaniam (Subbu), Piyush & Arvind. I V Subramaniam will remain as the Managing Director on the Board. With this change, he will be shedding responsibilities related to organization matters at the corporate level but will retain full charge of portfolio management - continuing to lead the portfolio team and focus solely on the value equity product.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}