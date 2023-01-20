Quantum Mutual Fund buys LIC shares. Should you accumulate?2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Quantum Mutual Fund has added LIC shares in its stock portfolio in December 2022. As per the shareholding of Quantum Mutual Fund as on 31st December 2022, the asset management company (AMC) has added 18 new shares in its stock portfolio last month and LIC shares are one of them. The AMC bought 49,48,500 LIC shares, which is 0.08 per cent of total paid up capital of the insurance behemoth.