Quantum Mutual Fund buys LIC shares. Should you accumulate?

Speaking on LIC shares, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "LIC share price chart pattern suggests that the insurance stock is in base building mode and it is in the range of ₹680 to ₹740 per share zone. Once the stock gives breakout above ₹740 levels on closing basis, the stock may go up to ₹900 to ₹950 apiece levels in short term. So, those, who have LIC shares in stock portfolio should hold the stock with stop loss at ₹680 while fresh investors should wait for the stock to give this V-shaped breakout at ₹740 levels on closing basis."