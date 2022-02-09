Quantum Mutual Fund has applied for an overseas feeder fund - Quantum Global Fund of Funds (FoF), an open-ended scheme that will invest predominantly in shares or units of Vanguard Funds . Quantum Global FoF is a multi-asset fund that will have exposure to equity, debt and gold. The equity allocation will be further diversified across different geographies.The list of funds that the scheme invests in includes Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Long/Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and SPDR Gold Shares/iShares Gold Trust/Other Overseas GOLD ETF.The fund will invest at least 10% of the portfolio in S&P 500, emerging markets and developed markets ETFs. It also plans to invest a minimum of 5% in gold-based funds. There’s no minimum asset allocation fixed for the debt.

Talking about investments in overseas debt market, Chirag Mehta, senior fund Manager at Quantum Asset Management said, “During any crisis such as the 2008 global financial crisis and covid-19 crisis, the correlation between global equities and Indian equities increases. Also, while investing internationally, one needs a stability to the portfolio that can be provided by debt and gold." Comparing the fixed income investment in India vs overseas, Mehta said, “Currently, the yield differential for debt investments between India and the US is 4.5-5% . In the long-run, rupee has depreciated by 2.5-3.5%, if you factor this, the yield differential is much lower from an investors perspective." The returns from the scheme depends on the right mix of allocation of funds. The SID mentions that the scheme would strategize its allocation based on relative performances of each asset class / market, relative valuations and macro-economic factors. Thus, fund manager’s call comes in to picture here. Note that the underlying ETF’s and or Index funds are not actively managed but is passively managed. The fund will be managed by Chirag Mehta, who is also currently managing Quantum Gold Fund, Quantum Gold Savings Fund, Quantum Equity Fund of Funds, Quantum Multi Asset Fund and Quantum India ESG Equity Fund. The scheme will be benchmarked to the S&P BSE Sensex Index 60% + Crisil composite Bond Fund Index 30% + Gold Prices 10%. The SID points that the benchmark, which comprises of Indian indices, is representative of the fund’s intended long-term average asset allocation strategy. We need to wait and see if the regulator, Sebi, approves an overseas fund having a benchmark with Indian indices.

Overseas investing limits

This FoF is expected to invest a maximum of $60 million in overseas securities and $200 million in overseas ETFs within a period of six months from the new fund offer closure. Currently, there is a restriction on inflows into mutual funds investing in overseas securities as the MF industry is close to hitting the Sebi limit of $ 7 billion. Considering this, the fund may be launched once Sebi enhances the limits for investing in foreign securities, provided all the regulatory approvals for the scheme are in place.

