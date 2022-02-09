Quantum Mutual Fund files for global multi-asset FoF

Talking about investments in overseas debt market, Chirag Mehta, senior fund Manager at Quantum Asset Management said, “During any crisis such as the 2008 global financial crisis and covid-19 crisis, the correlation between global equities and Indian equities increases. Also, while investing internationally, one needs a stability to the portfolio that can be provided by debt and gold." Comparing the fixed income investment in India vs overseas, Mehta said, “Currently, the yield differential for debt investments between India and the US is 4.5-5% . In the long-run, rupee has depreciated by 2.5-3.5%, if you factor this, the yield differential is much lower from an investors perspective." The returns from the scheme depends on the right mix of allocation of funds. The SID mentions that the scheme would strategize its allocation based on relative performances of each asset class / market, relative valuations and macro-economic factors. Thus, fund manager’s call comes in to picture here. Note that the underlying ETF’s and or Index funds are not actively managed but is passively managed. The fund will be managed by Chirag Mehta, who is also currently managing Quantum Gold Fund, Quantum Gold Savings Fund, Quantum Equity Fund of Funds, Quantum Multi Asset Fund and Quantum India ESG Equity Fund. The scheme will be benchmarked to the S&P BSE Sensex Index 60% + Crisil composite Bond Fund Index 30% + Gold Prices 10%. The SID points that the benchmark, which comprises of Indian indices, is representative of the fund’s intended long-term average asset allocation strategy. We need to wait and see if the regulator, Sebi, approves an overseas fund having a benchmark with Indian indices.