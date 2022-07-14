Quantum Mutual Fund launches India’s first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund

Quantum Mutual Fund launches India’s first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
Quantum Mutual Fund (MF) has launched Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund- An open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF, India’s first of its kind Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund (FoF).
“This fund combines the efficiency of an ETF with the convenience of an index fund, giving investors the best of both world’s. Quantum Nifty 50 ETF FOF is one of the most convenient ways to invest in India’s Nifty Top 50 without opening a demat account. This fund will invest in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF, a passive scheme in the array of Quantum Solutions with a track record of 14 years and counting," the fund house said in a release.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open next week on Monday, July 18, 2022 and close on August 1, 2022. Hitendra Parekh is the Fund Manager for the scheme. He has been managing Quantum Nifty 50 ETF since its inception from July 10th, 2008.
“With this new fund offering, Quantum Mutual Fund continues to dive deeper into the passive space, offering investors, ease of investment and diversification in a single product. This hassle-free option can help one to plan for long-term goals," said Parekh.
The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption on ongoing basis from August 10, 2022. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF - Replicating / Tracking Nifty 50 Index. Though, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house added.
Chirag Mehta, CIO- Quantum Mutual Fund further added, “Investors can build their investment portfolio by adopting a passive approach in Quantum’s DIY 12-20-80 Asset Allocation Strategy. This strategy has the potential to minimize downside risks and achieve your long-term goals. As per this strategy investors dedicate money worth 12 months of their expenses in a liquid fund and 20% of your investable money to gold, the rest 80% can be allocated to equity. Investors can allocate 85% of their equity investments to Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund, while the rest 15% can be allocated to Quantum India ESG Equity Fund."