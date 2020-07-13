RBI payout may slump in disappointment for markets, fund says

The Reserve Bank of India will probably transfer as much as ₹60,000 crore ($8 billion) for the year to June 30, sticking with estimates unlike last year when the payment was almost double the amount budgeted, said Arvind Chari, Mumbai-based head of fixed income at Quantum. That’s because the RBI earned lower interest on its bond and deposit investments while it had to fork out more to banks for parking their funds with it, Chari said.