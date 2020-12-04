RBI policy brings cheer to bond market. Where should debt fund investors invest?

Debt fund managers are cheering RBI's announcement in Monetary Policy announcement made on Friday. RBI kept the repo rate, the benchmark at which RBI lends to banks, unchanged at 4%. The reverse repo rate will continue to be 3.35%. "The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary – at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year – to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.