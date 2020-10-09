Fund managers bullish on duration bets

Despite the lack of a rate cut, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to continue with an accommodative policy stance, ‘as long as necessary and at least during the current financial year’ has strengthened confidence among debt fund managers about higher duration papers. Such longer-dated instruments are highly sensitive to interest rates and do well in a stable or falling interest rate environment.

Despite the lack of a rate cut, the RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to continue with an accommodative policy stance, ‘as long as necessary and at least during the current financial year’ has strengthened confidence among debt fund managers about higher duration papers. Such longer-dated instruments are highly sensitive to interest rates and do well in a stable or falling interest rate environment.

"The RBI Governor has made it clear that the central bank is ready to support the government's borrowing programme. This has allayed concerns about the size of the fiscal deficit that emerged over the past few months," said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, Head Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund. Suyash Choudhary, Head Fixed Income, IDFC Asset Management Company echoed this sentiment in a note to investors.

"The RBI Governor has made it clear that the central bank is ready to support the government's borrowing programme. This has allayed concerns about the size of the fiscal deficit that emerged over the past few months," said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, Head Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund. Suyash Choudhary, Head Fixed Income, IDFC Asset Management Company echoed this sentiment in a note to investors. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“The clearly defined monetary policy stance and assessment provided today are in line with our view that the current inflation is mostly an interpretational problem, and that policy will continue to be “lower for longer" to address the much larger issue of a once-in-two-lifetimes growth shock," he said.

“Despite the lack of a rate cut, the policy is very positive for long duration funds. The announcement of open market operations in state development loans (SDLs) is particularly interesting and is likely to support that part of the debt market," said Radhakrishnan. The RBI Governor announced the launch of open market operations (OMOs) in SDLs in the current financial year.

Choudhary asked investors to remain in ‘front end quality rates (AAA, sovereign and quasi sovereign up to 3-4 years).’ This can be played emphatically for the carry and potential roll down, he wrote. Roll down is the strategy of locking in interest rates for a particular tenure (for instance 3 years) and holding the relevant debt instrument till that period ends. It is explicitly followed by several mutual fund schemes.

You can read more about this here.

Choudhary also added that the policy further enhances the appeal of 6-8 year government bonds in active duration funds.