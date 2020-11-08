Recent new mutual fund rules announced by Sebi

Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has recently announced a slew of measures for mutual funds industry. The market regulator has modified certain mutual funds rules to make them more investor friendly. The recent announcement of new 'flexi cap category' under equity schemes has cheered up investors who were cautious about their investments in multi cap funds due to the change in portfolio allocation rules announced by Sebi in September. Here we have listed the recent changes in mutual funds announced by Sebi: