As per the data, outflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at ₹9,253 crore in January compared to ₹10,147 crore in December. Overall, equity schemes had witnessed an outflow of ₹12,917 crore in November, ₹2,725 crore in October, ₹734 crore in September, ₹4,000 crore in August and ₹2,480 crore in July, which was their first withdrawal in over four years.

