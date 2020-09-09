Redemption intensifies, August equity MF outflow highest in a decade

“Over the last two or three months, investors have continued to book profits from equity mutual funds. At the same time, it is encouraging to see that about 4.65 lakhs of new folios were added in August indicating sustained retail interest in mutual funds. While the SIP amount has dropped very nominally, once again there is a net addition of about 3.43 lakh SIP folios. It also appears that some investors have taken a tactical asset allocation call by moving from equity to low duration or ultra short term funds with the objective of re-entering equity funds at lower levels in the event of a correction in the markets," G Pradeepkumar CEO, Union AMC said.