Reliance Industries, the first company to ever cross market cap of ₹13 lakh crore remains the second top stock held by mutual funds in July end. Mutual funds hold 5.55% of their total equity assets in Reliance Industries, shows Morningstar data. This is despite the Ambani-led stock being the top sold stock in July. Mutual funds sold Reliance Industries shares worth ₹4,290 crore in July. HDFC Bank was the top holding of mutual funds as on July end. Mutual funds held ₹66,984 crore worth of the shares of country's largest private sector bank.

Mutual funds also held Infosys (5.11% of total equity assets), ICICI Bank (4.69%), Bharti Airtel (3.43%), Housing Development Finance Corp (2.54%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.39%), Tata Consultancy Services (2.04%), Axis Bank (2.03%) and ITC (2.03) among their top holdings.

Mutual funds also held Infosys (5.11% of total equity assets), ICICI Bank (4.69%), Bharti Airtel (3.43%), Housing Development Finance Corp (2.54%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2.39%), Tata Consultancy Services (2.04%), Axis Bank (2.03%) and ITC (2.03) among their top holdings.

Top large cap stock purchased by mutual funds is TCS. Mutual funds bought the shares worth ₹1,376 crore in July. Other stocks bought by mutual funds include Infosys, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, UPL, Petronet LNG, Cipla, State Bank of India and Ultra Tech Cement.

Apart from Reliance Industries, top stocks sold by mutual funds include Housing Development Finance Corp ( ₹979 cr), Bajaj Finance ( ₹796 cr), Eicher Motors ( ₹778 cr), Axis Bank (616 crore), Vedanta (586 cr), Avenue Supermarts ( ₹442 cr), Bajaj Auto ( ₹378 cr), Hindalco Industries ( ₹330 cr) and Power Grid Corp of India( ₹324 cr).

Among mid and small caps, mutual funds bought PI Industries, Rossari Biotech, Balkrishna Industries, ACC, Page Industries, Mind Tree, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ashok Leyland, Voltas and Mphasis, shows Morningstar.

Top mid and small cap stocks sold by mutual funds were Vodafone Idea worth ₹339 crore, Emami ( ₹246 crore), Syngene International ( ₹228 crore), ABB Power Products and Systems (151 crore), TVS Motors (143 crore).