DSP Mutual Fund, in its annual note 2022 titled - Shooting For The Moon – communicated to its investors that a lot of optimism is already baked into valuations in the stock market. The firm suggests that the return expectations must be set appropriately while investing in markets. Simply looking at past returns and expecting the index to continue a one-way rally may not work out well, it added.

Vinit Sambre, Head – Equities, DSP Investment Managers and one of the authors of the note tells Mint that they try to build portfolios that can weather any tough periods by correcting lesser than the market during sharp drawdowns. Edited excerpts:

As per the note, while valuing a company using discounted cash flow method (DCF), low discount rate (on the back of low-interest rate high-growth environment globally now) could lead to severe overestimation. As interest rates go up, what impact can it have on the current valuations and how will it impact returns?

Today, many companies globally are being valued based on low rates. Low rates leads to using low discount rates in valuation models which bumps up valuations (i.e. target prices). As fixed income returns have fallen, capital has been chasing other avenues such as equities and alternatives seeking higher returns. If investors are modeling today’s low rates into perpetuity, they can justify all sorts of hyper valuations. But these are all cyclical, as seen many times in history. If and when rates rise and liquidity becomes scarce, stocks which price-in very high growth in the future could be impacted more adversely. In an example we cited in the note, if the WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) were to rise by 1% from 9% to 10%, this would lead to a ~41% multiple compression, in case of a 30-year growth asset. This doesn’t mean the entire market will immediately correct by 41%. However there are many assets out there which are priced very aggressively, and hence the need for some caution.

The note also mentions that DSP uses 30-40 year DCF analysis for some companies to assess valuations. Can you elaborate. What does it mean to an investor with an investment horizon of 7-10 years?

The long term DCF is only one in an arsenal of tools used by our fundamental analysts, and should not be seen in isolation. Also, this method has no direct bearing on the investment horizon of the end investor in our funds. For investors looking at our equity funds, we would still recommend long-term horizons, preferable forever, or as long as possible, or based on individual goals and asset allocation. This time horizon should not be confused with the long-term DCF of 30-40 years. The idea behind doing such DCFs is more as a sanity check – to identify if we might be over-paying for an asset, or are missing something the market is seeing. Typical DCFs offer high-growth phases of 5-7 years. On such DCFs, however, many of the new age companies would appear extremely overvalued. Still there appear to be many interested buyers in the market today. So we attempt to give companies a very long rope of 30-40 years to grow (albeit on an excel sheet), and try to gauge if these high valuations are justifiable. In some cases, despite our very generous assumptions of outstanding execution for decades, we see that companies may still be overvalued. This approach eliminates all other biases and allows us to be more scientific and rational in our approach.

As per your return decomposition analysis, in the last two years, 50% of the Indian market’s return has come from multiples expansion, compared to 35% for the US and 12% for EU. Basis this, what to factor in by investors on the return expectations going ahead?

We cannot predict future returns, nobody can, and you already know this. The 50% multiples expansion might even expand more for all we know, and become 60% or 70%. But it is not something we are able to wrap our heads around. When markets are running on future hope and optimism, they are simultaneously also running the risk of falling short in actual delivery. This is what we focus on – actual on-ground delivery by companies, rather than just narratives created out of thin air. Also, this multiples expansion number is an illustration for the market as a whole – while individual stocks would offer different characteristics, and this is where alpha opportunities lie.

A graph showing similar returns from Nifty (TRI) and Crisil Composite Bond Fund indices from the peak of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis till the start of 2021 (13-year period) is disheartening. What investment strategies one can follow to generate higher returns from equity?

It is not disheartening, but realistic. We are ourselves in the equities space, so it is counter-productive to us in a sense, to be showing such a comparison. But it is what it is. The 13 year period referenced here is from the peak of the market, just before the 2008 bubble burst. So there is some selection bias inherent in this chart. But it was done purposefully, to demonstrate the point that entry valuations do matter. Today there is a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out) in market participants and this may be leading to irrational decision making. We would certainly want the bull market to continue forever – who wouldn’t? But we have also seen many market cycles in the past, and bear markets can be quite brutal, and market participants who do not know better might suffer. We try to build portfolios that can weather any tough periods, hopefully by correcting lesser than the market during sharp drawdowns. This is important because long-term wealth is created not just by capital appreciation but by capital protection as well.

Buying good businesses with quality management is mentioned as one of the points in your investment philosophy. Can you define that?

We look for companies that have scalable businesses, competitive advantages, high sustainable returns on equity and earnings growth over time. We also try to identify managements that are credible and capable, show passion and ownership, and have a demonstrated track record of execution and superior capital allocation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.