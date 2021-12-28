‘Return expectations must be set appropriately’

The long term DCF is only one in an arsenal of tools used by our fundamental analysts, and should not be seen in isolation. Also, this method has no direct bearing on the investment horizon of the end investor in our funds. For investors looking at our equity funds, we would still recommend long-term horizons, preferable forever, or as long as possible, or based on individual goals and asset allocation. This time horizon should not be confused with the long-term DCF of 30-40 years. The idea behind doing such DCFs is more as a sanity check – to identify if we might be over-paying for an asset, or are missing something the market is seeing. Typical DCFs offer high-growth phases of 5-7 years. On such DCFs, however, many of the new age companies would appear extremely overvalued. Still there appear to be many interested buyers in the market today. So we attempt to give companies a very long rope of 30-40 years to grow (albeit on an excel sheet), and try to gauge if these high valuations are justifiable. In some cases, despite our very generous assumptions of outstanding execution for decades, we see that companies may still be overvalued. This approach eliminates all other biases and allows us to be more scientific and rational in our approach.

