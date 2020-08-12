RIL most sold stock by mutual fund schemes in July

According to analysts, fund managers opted to book profit following the robust rally in the stock. They said that there was a tactical shift in the investor portfolio from Reliance Industries to the partly paid rights shares, which are trading simultaneously. Extreme exuberance for the company has driven stock prices to record high in July as it jumped over 100% from the lows it witnessed in March. The stock has risen 41% in this year so far, outpacing benchmark indices.