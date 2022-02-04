January’s market turmoil hit even the safest bond funds. Some of those that held up best strayed from their traditional investing grounds, or concentrated on the shortest maturities.

Only a few U.S.-based funds that focus on investment-grade taxable debt have earned a positive return or traded flat through January, when including interest payments and price swings, according to data compiled by Morningstar Direct. More than 300 others posted total losses ranging from minus 0.1% to minus 3.6% over the same period.

These bond funds, known on Wall Street as “core" and “core-plus" funds, typically hold some combination of relatively safe assets such as investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and Treasurys. The pandemic’s bond rally helped power total returns on some core funds as high as 18% just two years ago.

Now, investors have ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in 2022 to fight inflation, sending yields to their highest levels since early in the pandemic while sparking wild swings in the stock market and other riskier Wall Street bets. Even municipal-bond funds suffered declines.

Investors this year have withdrawn more than $1.6 billion on net from U.S. core, core-plus and mortgage bond funds combined, according to data compiled by Refinitiv Lipper through Jan. 26.

Among the funds that held up best against the shift: Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund Class A from Putnam Investments. The fund invests in a mix of securities-backed commercial and residential mortgages, and returned 1.5% to investors last month. That beat a minus 1.49% return on the Bloomberg U.S. mortgage-backed securities index over the same period. The fund charges annual fees of 0.89%, or $89 on a $10,000 investment.

Brett Kozlowski, portfolio manager at Putnam, says that his team started lowering the fund’s sensitivity to interest-rate volatility, or duration, back in 2021 in line with the benchmarkby buying shorter-term assets, helping soften the impact from rising rates.

Duration is typically higher for longer-term bonds because the greater time it takes for investors to get their money back means greater exposure to swings in value. As a rule of thumb, a one-percentage-point increase in interest rates causes a decline in an asset’s price equal to its duration. For example, a fund with a duration of five years will suffer a 5% decline with a one-percentage-point rise in rates.

Duration is also higher for lower-coupon bonds, which provide less cash flow to buffer those swings.Other measures of duration may account for the impact of interest-rate changes on bonds that can be paid back before their maturity date.

The Putnam fund’s duration stood at around 3.9 years at the end of 2021, compared with roughly 5.3 years for the Bloomberg U.S. mortgage-securities index.

One opportunity that helped the fund’s recent performance was designing an investment vehicle to help provide residential mortgages, then buying the mortgages in bundled securities, he said. Securitized real estate debt struggled during much of the pandemic and has recently started to improve, helping bolster the fund’s returns.

“Betting that rates were going to rise was very difficult because of the volatility," said Mr. Kozlowski. “It’s really hard to make calls around duration sometimes, so we’ve tried to de-emphasize that component."

Another fund that held its value early in 2021: the 1290 Diversified Bond Fund Class I, managed by Equitable Investment Management LLC, which returned 0.71% to investors last month, outperforming the minus 2.15% return over the same period on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index.

The 1290 fund’s top holdings as of Dec. 31 consisted of two sets of U.S. Treasurys due in January and July 2023 that yielded 0.13% and 0.11%, respectively.

The 1290 Diversified Bond Fund offers shareholders a core-plus bond strategy, allowing it to shift duration and credit quality, said Kenneth Kozlowski, chief investment officer at Equitable Investment Management (and no relation to Brett Kozlowski). The fund reduced duration to around 2.3 years by the end of 2021 by buying shorter-term investment-grade corporate bonds and U.S. Treasurys in anticipation of changing market conditions.

“The fund’s performance in January illustrates the benefits of such a flexible strategy," he said.

David Kotok, chief investment officer of Cumberland Advisors, said rising rates are likely to spark bigger swings in the months ahead, but investors should resist the urge to make big moves, such as buying riskier debt, with the relatively safe portion of their portfolios.

“Wear a helmet," he said. “And don’t chase yield."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.