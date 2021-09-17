Sachin Bansal’s Navi AMC Ltd has filed draft papers for four more mutual funds schemes, including a fund of fund (FoF) based on electric vehicles and driving technology. Other schemes that Navi MF has applied for with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are Nifty India Manufacturing Index Fund, Total China Index FoF and S&P 500 FoF.

The asset management company (AMC), which is backed by the co-founder of Flipkart, is primarily focusing on passive funds. Passive investing is the most basic form of putting one’s money in mutual funds and the purpose of this style of investment is to mirror the index and not beat it.

Among the newly applied schemes, Navi Electric Vehicles and Driving Technology FoF is an open-ended fund that will invest in units of overseas exchange-traded funds (ETF) and/or index fund based on STOXX Global Electric Vehicles & Driving Technology NET Index.

The STOXX index includes firms that are involved in the manufacturing of electric and autonomous vehicles, battery suppliers for electric vehicles, and other suppliers in the electric and autonomous vehicle manufacturers’ supply chain.

There are 90 constituents in the index, including Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp.

Navi has also applied for Navi Total China Index FoF, which is an open-ended fund investing in the units of overseas ETFs and/or index fund based on the MSCI China Index.

The top constituents of the MSCI China Index are Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and Meituan.

The manufacturing index fund, which will be benchmarked to Nifty India Manufacturing Index, was launched by Nifty Indices Ltd last month. Navi AMC is the first fund house to apply for a scheme based on this index.

Top names in the Nifty India Manufacturing Index are Vedanta Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and MRF Ltd, among others.

Navi is also looking to launch S&P 500 FoF, which will invest in units of overseas ETFs and/or index fund based on the S&P 500 Index including the Vanguard 500.

The fund has proposed nil exit and entry load for the four schemes.

The mutual fund house (formerly known as Essel Finance AMC Ltd) has so far applied for 16 schemes with the markets regulator.

In late August, Navi AMC had applied for Total US Stock Market FoF, which will feed into Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF.

Vanguard is a pioneer in passive investing in the US and is known for funds with low expense ratios.

The AMC so far has launched schemes such as Nifty 50 index fund, large-cap equity fund, equity hybrid fund and liquid fund and has assets under management (AUM) of around ₹900 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.