Sachin Bansal’s Navi Mutual Fund launches Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund

Commenting on the new fund, Saurabh Jain, MD and CEO, Navi AMC Limited said, “All funds have professional portfolio managers. With an index fund, investors don't need to pay more for getting the expertise to hand-pick stocks. The real benefit to the investor is brought by lowering the expense ratio while still providing the same quality professional portfolio management through index funds. Working with our partners and leveraging our technology background, Navi has lowered the cost to 0.06% for the direct plan offering, which is the lowest in the index schemes category, as of today. Our goal is to be able to keep providing investment opportunities to investors at the best possible cost."

