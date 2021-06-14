Sachin Bansal’s Navi Mutual Fund to wind up arbitrage scheme

A simple majority (50%) of votes will determine if the winding up process stands approved or not. Interestingly the fund house stated that votes not cast will be deemed to be votes in favour of winding up. The winding up provision for mutual fund schemes was in the eye of controversy with the shock winding up of six Franklin Templeton debt schemes in April 2020. The Supreme Court had ruled that investor consent is necessary for this process in relation to the Franklin winding up. However a ‘deemed consent’ provision as adopted by Navi can set a precedent for future winding up actions.

