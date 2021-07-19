Sachin Bansal’s Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund collects over Rs100 crore in NFO

An index fund seeks to replicate and track the returns of an index such as the Nifty 50. Investors who place their money in index funds essentially give up on the possibility of both outperformance and underperformance. However, an index fund’s returns can differ from the underlying index, an issue measured by a metric called tracking error. The expense ratio offered by the fund at 0.06% for its direct plan offering is the lowest in the index schemes category so far. As per industry body AMFI’s June report, the overall passive fund folios number 13.5 lakh and Navi has gained 17,000 or approximately 1.3% of this folio base, during the NFO already.

