SAMCO launches mutual fund with active management focus

SAMCO Mutual Fund will first launch a flexi-cap fund within the next 90-120 days, Modi announced. It will invest a part of its corpus in global stocks. The fund house will follow this up with a global active fund investing in foreign stocks and then a tax-saver fund. According to Modi, debt mutual funds will not be on the horizon of the fund house at least for the initial few years. The fund house will be targeting an expense ratio of 1.75-1.9% on its regular plans and around 1% on its direct plans. According to Modi, the mutual fund house will function independently of SAMCO’s existing brokerage and mutual fund businesses, including RankMF, its mutual fund selection platform.