Samco MF launches ELSS Tax Saver Fund, to primarily invest in midcap, smallcap companies
Samco Mutual Fund (MF) has introduced 'ELSS Tax Saver Fund’ which the fund house said shall primarily invest in high-quality mid and small sized companies that carry a higher growth potential and can offer risk-adjusted returns over the long term. Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund will be a portfolio of midcap and smallcap businesses with a mandatory 3-year lock-in period.
“To help investors invest in fundamentally strong businesses which have a higher potential of becoming the wealth creators of tomorrow, Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund makes use of the HexaShield Framework, a proprietary strategy driven by technology, to filter out an investible universe of high-quality efficient stocks. The Fund Management Team analyses companies from this investible universe to construct a portfolio of growth-oriented businesses with high adjusted return on capital employed," the fund house said in a release.
It added that the volatility around holding Mid-Cap and Small-Cap businesses also smoothens out significantly in the 3-year time horizon compared to a 1-year holding period, hence, an investor can generate higher risk-adjusted returns by investing in such a fund that has exposure to Mid-Cap and Small-Cap businesses by mandatorily holding the portfolio for at least 3-years.
Umeshkumar Mehta, CIO of Samco Asset Management said “With the Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund, we are enabling an investor to avail the benefits of tax saving under Section 80C and get exposure to efficient growing Mid and Small-Cap businesses for at least a 3-year time horizon. The idea is to enable an investor to be a part of India’s growth story through investments in mid and smaller-sized leaders of niche sectors because these businesses could become future drivers of growth for our country, taking them on an exponential compounding trajectory."
