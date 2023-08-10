Samir Arora-owned Helios Capital gets Sebi nod for mutual fund unit

The equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow of ₹7,625.96 crore in July 2023 as against an inflow of ₹8,637 crore in June 2023, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. As per the AMFI data, ETFs registered an outflow of ₹353 crores in July vs ₹3,402 crore inflows in June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}