SAT stays Sebi ban on Franklin Templeton’s Vivek Kudva

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday stayed a ban on former head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific (APAC) Vivek Kudva imposed by the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for unfair trade practices.

Last month, Sebi had directed Vivek Kudva and his wife Rupa to transfer ₹30.70 crore of redeemed FT units to escrow account within 45 days. The regulator had also barred them from accessing the securities market for one year and fined them a total of ₹7 crore.

Sebi said that the husband-wife duo and Vivek Kudva's late mother Vasanthi redeemed their personal investments from the beleaguered six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund based on confidential and non-public information.

According to a Reuters report, Vivek Kudva had argued that the regulator had "overstepped" its powers by banning him from the securities market.

Despite the stay on the ban, Kudva will still need to deposit half of the penalty imposed on him, the report added.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had shut six debt schemes with assets of around ₹26,000 crore on 23 April 2020 after they faced unprecedented redemptions.

Earlier, this week, SAT had stayed the Sebi order, which barred the fund house from launching new debt schemes for two years.

The Sebi ban had come after an investigation found that Franklin Templeton had committed serious lapses or violations in managing the shut debt schemes.

The asset management company was also ordered to refund investment management and advisory fees along with interest at the rate of 12% per annum amounting to ₹512 crore. A penalty of ₹5 crore was also levied on the fund house.

Franklin Templeton had challenged the order stating that it “strongly disagreed with the findings".

