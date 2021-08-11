SBI MF launches Balanced Advantage Fund with percentage withdrawal facility

The SWP (A) percentage is calculated in relation to the scheme’s Net Asset Value (NAV). The fund house has also set up a default withdrawal percentage of 0.5% each month, 3% every half year or 6% every year although the investor can modify this as per their convenience. For instance, ₹60,000 will be redeemed if the value of your investment is ₹10 lakh. If in the next year, the fund’s value rises to ₹15 lakh, the withdrawal will rise to ₹90,000.