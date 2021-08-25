SBI Mutual Fund has collected a corpus in excess of ₹12,000 crore in the new fund offer (NFO) stage of its Balanced Advantage Fund, a person with knowledge of the matter told Mint on condition of anonymity. The NFO started on 12 August and concluded today.

Being an open-ended fund, investors can also subscribe later to the fund. The huge collection beats the record ₹10,000 crore collected by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company for its flexi-cap fund NFO in July and comes at a time when benchmark indices are at an all-time highs.

A balanced advantage fund can modify its allocation to equity and debt according to market conditions. This is likely to have increased the appeal of the fund for investors wary of a stretched valuations. SBI MF had also introduced a unique percentage withdrawal feature in order to provide a steady steam of cash flows to investors.

Under this feature, investors can opt for a withdrawal of 0.5% of the invested amount every month, 3% every six months or 6% per annum. However, in case the fund is unable to deliver returns above these rates, the withdrawals would come out of the investors capital.

"The NFO got more than 3 lakh applications from around the country. However the ticket size was also quite high suggesting that this may not be as mass market as might be expected," the person told Mint.

