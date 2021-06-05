SBI MF eases tactical investment into its cyclical funds, cuts exit load

“The move is aimed at attracting tactical investors into these schemes. The banking sector has rallied strongly over the past few weeks. Commodity stocks have led the market over the past year. Several other AMCs already have very short periods for exit loads in their corresponding schemes," said Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services. SBI Magnum COMMA Fund is up 95.12% over the past year compared to 66% for the S&P BSE 500 Total Returns Index (TRI). SBI Banking and Financial Services Fund and SBI Infrastructure Funds are up 69.99% and 66.56% respectively, showed data from Value Research as of 4 June.