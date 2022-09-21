What are target maturity mutual funds? SBI MF launches three funds2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- SBI Mutual Fund (MF) has announced the launch of three target maturity funds (TMFs)
SBI Mutual Fund (MF) has announced the launch of three target maturity funds (TMFs), further expanding its offerings in the passive segment. The funds are SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index - June 2036 Fund, SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index - April 2029 Fund, and SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index - September 2027 Fund.