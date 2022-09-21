What are target maturity mutual funds? SBI MF launches three funds

“TMFs can be a good fit for investors in the current rising interest rate scenario as these funds are giving investors the opportunity to invest at current market yields. Further, if the investor stays invested till the maturity of the fund, it can also help in managing the risk associated with change in interest rates cycle. As compared to traditional investment avenues, these funds have higher liquidity as investors have the flexibility to enter and exit the scheme any time. These funds offer tax efficient returns because of indexation benefit offered by debt funds," said D P Singh, Deputy MD & Chief Business Officer, SBI Mutual Fund.