SBI MF launches CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50:50 Index Fund. 5 points

Mr. Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO - Fixed Income, said ,“The fund provides an opportunity to gain exposure in CPSE Bonds & SDL, with an added benefit of liquidity. The scheme has a pre-defined maturity of September 30, 2026, enabling the scheme to invest in securities maturing around the maturity date of the scheme. Thus, minimizing reinvestment risk. The duration of the underlying portfolio reduces as the scheme nears maturity, given that the scheme would follow a defined maturity investment i.e., September 2026. Therefore, if held till maturity, there is minimal duration risk associated with the investment. "

