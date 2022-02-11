SBI MF launches multi-cap fund. Details here

“A Multicap Fund makes a good case for investors who wish to have a dedicated allocation across large, mid, and small cap companies in one fund. Millennials, First time Investors (with more than 5 years’ time horizon, wanting to have an unbiased flavour of market caps), and Direct Equity Investors who have a limited understanding of researching companies or have multiple investments across market capitalisation, looking for a consolidated solution through a single fund can choose this fund. We believe Multicap Funds are an ideal investment option for investors who would like a mix across market cap as they provide diversification of opportunities and growth potential while getting the benefit of limiting downside risk."