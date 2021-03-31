SBI Mutual Fund declares exchange traded fund dividends to help EPFO

“This is probably the first instance of a manager inducing a tracking error," said Anubhav Srivastava, partner and fund manager, Infinity Alternatives. Tracking error is the variance between the NAV of an ETF and that of the benchmark it is tracking (for example the Nifty 50 index). An efficient ETF will seek to minimize tracking error. “This has been done to favour the EPFO at the cost of all other investors who now have a tax incidence that, too, at a higher rate," Srivastava added. He explained that EPFO accounting policies forced a declaration of dividend by SBI MF. According to him, if EPFO were to book gains by selling ETF units, the amount realized would be considered as part principal repayment and part gains. However EPFO rules require the organization to invest 15% of incremental flows in equities. Hence a return of money in the form of principal repayment would cause the EPFO to fall short of this 15% requirement.