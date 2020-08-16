SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Pru, Axis MF, Mirae Asset increase TER of direct plans

ICICI Prudential Mutual has increased total expense ratio of direct plan of some of its signature equity schemes which will come into force on August 20. The schemes which saw an increase in the cost include ICICI Prudential Banking & Financial Services Fund, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund, ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund, ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund and ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund, the tax saving scheme. See table .