SBI Mutual Fund launches Child Plan with exposure to gold : 10 points

SBI Mutual Fund launches Child Plan with exposure to gold : 10 points2 min read . 02:05 PM IST
- The scheme will have an equity allocation of 65-100%
- For the equity portion, the fund will follow a multi cap strategy
SBI Mutual Fund has launched the New Fund Offer (NFO) of SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund - Investment Plan last week. It is an open-ended equity-oriented fund for investment for goals related to your child. According to the fund house, SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund- Investment Plan is suitable for child aged 1 to 14 years. The NFO of SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund - Investment Plan is open for subscription and will close on September 22.
The fund house already has an existing child specific fund - SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund- Savings Plan which is predominantly a debt-oriented scheme.
Here are the 10 points to know about SBI Magnum Children's Benefit Fund - Investment Plan:
