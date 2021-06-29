SBI Mutual Fund launches consumption ETF

Mr. Vinay M. Tonse, MD & CEO, said, “We believe passive funds are gaining traction around the world and in India as well where investors would like to invest in line with an index. Investments in ETFs are beneficial for those looking to get exposure to a broad range of asset classes at a lower cost. With the addition of SBI ETF Consumption, we continue to augment to our portfolio of offerings in the passive investment space, in addition to our actively managed funds. I believe SBI ETF Consumption is a good opportunity as India’s potential for domestic consumption is very large and continues to be a strong growth story."