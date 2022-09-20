SBI Mutual Fund launches Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Funds

The Nifty Smallcap 250 Index represents the balance 250 companies (companies ranked 251-500) from the Nifty 500 Index. As of August 30, the top sectors in the index were financial services (19.9%), capital goods (14.2%) and chemicals (7.5%). The top 3 stocks were City Union Bank, Elgi Equipments and Central Depository Services (India) with weights of 1.6%, 1.3% and 1.3% respectively. Since inception, the index has given total return of 15.1% The 5-year return (total return, not price return) for the index is 9.7%.