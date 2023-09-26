Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / News/  SBI Mutual Fund promotes DP Singh to Joint CEO

SBI Mutual Fund promotes DP Singh to Joint CEO

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST Livemint

SBI Mutual Fund promotes DP Singh to Joint CEO, with over 3 decades of experience in banking and financial services

DP Singh has over 3 decades of experience in banking and financial services industry.

SBI Mutual Fund has promoted DP Singh to the post of Joint CEO, he was earlier the Chief Business Officer.

DP Singh has over 3 decades of experience in banking and financial services industry. He has been associated with the SBI group since 1984.

D P Singh is responsible for supervising all business verticals and segments of the organization. Over the last two decades, he has held many senior leadership roles and led the company’s consistent growth in several parameters including AUM, market share, and profits while being instrumental in expanding SBI Mutual Fund's reach in both urban and rural areas.

Prior to joining the company, he was with SBI where he handled various assignments in Retail Banking, Corporate Credit, and Information Technology Initiatives.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.