SBI Mutual Fund promotes DP Singh to Joint CEO, with over 3 decades of experience in banking and financial services

SBI Mutual Fund has promoted DP Singh to the post of Joint CEO, he was earlier the Chief Business Officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DP Singh has over 3 decades of experience in banking and financial services industry. He has been associated with the SBI group since 1984.

D P Singh is responsible for supervising all business verticals and segments of the organization. Over the last two decades, he has held many senior leadership roles and led the company’s consistent growth in several parameters including AUM, market share, and profits while being instrumental in expanding SBI Mutual Fund's reach in both urban and rural areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to joining the company, he was with SBI where he handled various assignments in Retail Banking, Corporate Credit, and Information Technology Initiatives.

