SBI Mutual Fund to launch three target maturity funds

D P Singh, deputy managing director and chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund, said, “ TMFs can be a good fit for investors in the current rising interest rate scenario as these funds are giving investors the opportunity to invest at current market yields. Further, if the investor stays invested till the maturity of the fund, it can also help in managing the risk associated with change in interest rates cycle. These funds predominantly invest in higher rated instruments such as government securities, AAA-rated securities and PSU bonds."