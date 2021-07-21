AMFI reports the commission income of distributors who have mutual fund distribution income exceeding ₹1 crore or distributors who have such income exceeding ₹50 lakh from a single fund house or those who operate in more than 20 locations. Overall the commissions reported by AMFI grew by 7.6% over the past year to hit ₹6,617 crore. Typically mutual fund distributors earn around 1% commission on the value of their clients’ equity schemes and 0.5% on debt schemes. The sluggish growth in commissions stood in contrast to the huge rally in India’s equity market and hence mutual fund assets over the past year. Mutual Fund Assets under Management (AUM) in India grew from ₹24.7 lakh crore at the end of March 2020 to ₹32.17 lakh crore in March 2021, a jump of 30% as equity markets rallied. The sluggish growth also comes on the back of a large drop in commissions in FY 20 when a Sebi rule abolished upfront commissions. A large number of fintech platforms have popularised direct investing which bypasses mutual fund distributors and this is likely to have contributed to the slow growth.

