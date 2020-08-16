SBI Small Cap Fund, Axis Bluechip, ICICI Pru Value Discovery hike expense ratio

Axis Bluechip Fund and Axis Focused 25 Fund are among the popular equity schemes of the seventh largest mutual fund house of the country. Direct plan of Axis Bluechip Fund, the large cap scheme of the AMC saw an increase of 8 bps in its base TER to 0.41%. Axis Focused 25 Fund saw a rise from 0.51% to 0.54% in its base TER under direct plan. The revised rates got implemented in the last week of July.