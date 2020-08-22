SBI Small Cap Fund is the top performing mutual fund scheme in the small cap category. A five-year SIP in SBI Small Cap Fund has generated 11% annualised returns and a 10-year SIP has given over 19% annualised returns. The small cap mutual fund category on an average has given 4.28% returns for a 5-year SIP and 11.13% for a 10-year SIP. SBI Small Cap Fund has remained in the top quartile on the basis of total returns in five out of the last 10 calendar years, shows Morningstar. The worst performance years have been 2018, 2016 and 2011 in the last 10 years when the scheme fell into the third quartile. The scheme manages assets worth ₹4,270 crore as on July 31.

A small cap mutual fund scheme, as defined by Sebi is an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing a minimum of 65% of its assets in small cap stocks.

SBI Small Cap Fund invests invests 69% of its assets in small cap stocks and 22% in mid cap stocks. PI Industries is the top holding in the scheme. The fund invests 4.73% of its assets in the agri-sciences company. PI Industries was a new addition to the scheme's portfolio in July.

SBI Small Cap Fund invests 25% of its portfolio in top 10 stocks held by the scheme. It has total 50 shares in its portfolio. Top five stocks hold 19% of the scheme's portfolio. Here are the top 10 stocks held by SBI Small Cap ,the best-performing small cap mutual fund scheme:

Stock Name (% of total scheme AUM)

PI Industries (4.73%)

Elgi Equipments (4.12%)

JK Cement (3.53%)

Hawkins Cookers (3.40%)

Dixon Technologies (3.40%)

Hatsun Agro Product (3.31%)

Navin Fluorine International (3.26%)

City Union Bank (3.12%)

Carborundum Universal (3.08%)

The Great Eastern Shipping Company (2.88%)

Top three sectors constitute 41% of the scheme's portfolio. The top three sectors where the scheme is invested include consumer goods (19.62%), industrial manufacturing (16.30%) and chemicals (10.27%).

SBI Small Cap Fund was launched in September 2009 and has been managed by R. Srinivasan since November 2013.

