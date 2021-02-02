SC orders distribution of 9,122 crore among Franklin Templeton unitholders

The 6 debt schemes in question have been accruing cash due to interest payments and debt paper maturing. However pending litigation in various courts meant that it could not be immediately paid to unitholders. Following a Karnataka High Court ruling that consent of unitholders is required for winding up, an online vote of unit holders was held in December. In it, investors voted overwhelmingly in favor of the winding up. According to the Court's direction, unit holders will be paid in proportion to their investment and the payments will be scheme-wise. Thus investors in schemes with higher cash levels will receive higher amounts. One of the 6 schemes, Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund still has borrowings and hence its investors cannot receive payments until the borrowings are fully repaid.

