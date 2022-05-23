Sebi  aims  to  tighten disclosure rules on fund manager exits

“Sebi is working on when and how disclosures should be made in such circumstances," a senior regulatory official said on the condition of anonymity. “Sebi believes the more disclosures, the better. So, something similar (to norms applicable to listed companies) would be made mandatory for fund houses if fund managers are asked to exit, or the fund house/specific schemes go through some major management changes. Sebi’s mutual fund department is working on something. These new norms will be announced soon," the person said.