Sebi allows mutual funds to offer instant access facility in overnight funds

Instant Access facility is an option available to investors who opt for the facilities to get access to their funds within a few hours or even minutes of giving the redemption request. Investors can withdraw up to 90% of the value of their units, subject to a cap of ₹50,000 for the instant access facility. Ordinarily redemption proceeds from debt funds, including liquid funds are credited to the investor’s bank account in 1-2 working days. Overnight funds were a category created by Sebi in October 2017. They are permitted to invest in debt securities maturing within one day and this makes them highly liquid and relatively low risk in nature.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}