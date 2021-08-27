Market regulator SEBI has banned Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company from launching new fixed maturity plan (FMP) schemes for the next six months. The action came against delay in payment of full proceeds to investors of six FMP schemes run by the AMC.

The market watchdog has also imposed a penalty of ₹50 lakh on Kotak Mahindra AMC, which is to be paid within 45 days. SEBI has also asked the AMC to refund part of the investment management and advisory fees collected from unitholders of six FMP schemes with 15 per cent interest per annum, to be calculated from the date of FMP maturity to the date of actual payment.

In its order on Friday, SEBI said it noticed that investors of six FMP schemes launched by the Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund were not paid their full proceeds based on the declared Net Asset Value (NAV).

The schemes under consideration, with serial numbers 127, 183, 187, 189, 193 and 194, were launched at different times, and were going to mature on different dates in the months of April and May 2019. These schemes had invested in zero-coupon non-convertible debentures (ZCNCDs) issued by Konti Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt Ltd and Edison Utility Works Pvt Ltd. Both the issuers belonged to the Essel Group, which was the promoter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

As opposed to NCDs, ZCNCD are a unique type of debenture that is purchased at a discount to face value and at the maturity, the issuer pays the face value of such ZCNCD. There is no coupon rate defined in the such instrument and no periodical interest payment is made in such instruments.

