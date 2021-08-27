SEBI bans Kotak Mahindra AMC from launching new FMP schemes for 6 months

The schemes under consideration, with serial numbers 127, 183, 187, 189, 193 and 194, were launched at different times, and were going to mature on different dates in the months of April and May 2019. These schemes had invested in zero-coupon non-convertible debentures (ZCNCDs) issued by Konti Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt Ltd and Edison Utility Works Pvt Ltd. Both the issuers belonged to the Essel Group, which was the promoter of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}